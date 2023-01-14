Three die after two bikes collide head on

TIRUCHY: Three persons died after their two-wheelers had a head on collision in Thanjavur on Friday. Prakash (20), Vignesh (23) and Arun Kumar (29), all from Pookkollai village near Peravurani were returning home in a bike after handing over Pongal ‘seer varisai’ to a relative and Prakash was riding the bike. While Karthi (26) from Manakkadu and Sathish (25) of the same place and Shenbaga Pandian (6) from Peravurani were coming in the opposite direction by riding in triples. Near Pookkollai, both the bikes had a head on collision in which Arun Kumar and Vignesh died on the spot. Karthi died on the way to hospital. The injured were rushed to Pudukai GH.