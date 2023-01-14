Special train for Sabarimala season: Check schedule here

CHENNAI: South Central Railway has notified the operation of special trains to clear extra rush during Sabarimala season.

Train no 07123 Secunderabad – Kollam Special Fare Special via Melpakkam will leave Secunderabad at 06.40 hrs on 15th January, 2023 (Sunday) and reach Kollam at 12.55 hrs the next day.

Train no 07124 Kollam - Secunderabad Special Fare Special via Melpakkam will leave Kollam at 15.00 hrs on 16th January, 2023 (Monday) and reach Secunderabad at 00.30 hrs the third day. Advance reservation for the aforesaid special fare special trains comprising four AC tier-II, 10 AC tier-III, two sleeper class and four general second class, one second class Divyang friendly and one luggage cum brake van will open at 12.00 hrs on January 14, 2023 from Southern Railway end, a statement issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.