Ryots petition Guv for harvester machine rent reduction

TIRUCHY: Farmers from the Delta region urged the state government to fix a nominal rent for the harvester machine, as the previous fixation was very high. They also sent a representation to the Governor RN Ravi.

According to the Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Protection Association, the Tamil Nadu Agricultural Engineering Department had earlier fixed Rs 1,160 per hour for the tyre type harvester and Rs 1,880 per hour for belt type harvester.

“This is very high and the farmers are not able to bear the cost and the state should reconsider this,” said Swamimalai Sundara Vimalnathan, Secretary of the association.

He pointed out that the diesel price in 2022 was Rs 96.67 per litre and this year it has been reduced to Rs 94.24 per litre and so reducing the rent would be easier, he said.

Meanwhile, he said that apart from the government fixation, a few middlemen collect more money from the farmers and so the government should streamline this and initiate action against the middlemen.

He also demanded a receipt for the rent payment and a toll free number for complaints.

The representation has been sent to the Agriculture Minister, Agri Secretary and Governor RN Ravi.