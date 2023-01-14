Remove water tank from public road in Tirupattur village: HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court had granted a month's time to the Tirupattur district Collector to remove one 1000-litre water tank from the government panchayat road in Ponneri Village, Mandalavadi Post, Tirupattur district.

Justice N Sathish Kumar passed the order on hearing a petition filed by one P Kasi, a resident of Ponneri Village in Tirupattur district. The petitioner sought direction to the district administration, Jolarpettai block development officer, and president of Mandalavadi village panchayat to remove the water taken from a government panchayat road in Ponneri village.

According to the petitioner, the 1000-litre black water tank was erected on a public road that is causing hindrances to visiting his house and farmland.

"I made a representation to the respondent authorities to remove the water tank on May 5, to remove the black water tank from the government panchayat road. I requested the authorities to reinstall the tank in my own patta land without causing any disturbance to anyone. However, it was not heard by the authorities," the petitioner added.

Recording the submissions, the judge held that the authorities shall consider the representation of the petitioner and shall pass orders on merits within a period of one month. "The authorities shall consider the fact that the water tank will not cause any hindrance to the entry of the petitioner's house as well as his agricultural land," the judge held.