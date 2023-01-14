TamilNadu

Raj Bhavan seeks action against person making abusive remarks on Guv

S Prasanna Ramasamy, Deputy Secretary to the Governor, in his letter, stated that a video of one, Shivaji Krishnamoorthy using abusive, defamatory and derogatory language against the Governor has been uploaded on social media and is going viral.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor’s office have written to the City Police Commissioner seeking action against a person for defamatory and abusive words against Governor, RN Ravi.

The abusive and intimidatory speech attracts Section 124 of Indian Penal code among other laws, the complaint stated and sought immediate action against Shivaji Krishnamoorthy at the earliest.

"If you don't read govt's speech, then go to Kashmir": DMK leader

