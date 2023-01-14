Prisoner slips away from Salem Central Prison, warden dismissed

COIMBATORE: A warden from Salem Central Prison has been dismissed from service for helping a prisoner to avoid getting arrested in another case, while coming out on bail. A history sheeter, Vasanth from Kancheepuram, had obtained bail. A special team from Kancheepuram arrived at the prison to arrest him. The cops were waiting at the main entrance of the prison. After a long wait, the cops learnt that Vasanth was let out by Warden Ramesh Kumar (40) through a different way. Acting on a complaint from Kancheepuram police, Salem Central Prison Superintendent Tamil Selvan dismissed him from service.