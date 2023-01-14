Narikurava killed in country bomb blast

RANIPET: Arcot town police are investigating the circumstances under which a narikurava was killed when he was making country bombs in his house in the Clive Bazaar area of Arcot town on Thursday. Murugan (21) the gypsy was killed on the spot and his house was destroyed when the country bombs he was making illegally to hunt wild pigs went off accidentally. The blast also injured his son Bhagavathi (21) who was immediately admitted to the Arcot Government Hospital from where he was referred to the Vellore GMCH for further treatment. Fire and Rescue service personnel retrieved the belongings from the debris while collector D Baskara Pandian also visited the spot.