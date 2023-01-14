Minimum temperature likely to drop in interior parts of TN

CHENNAI: Early hours in several places of the State are likely to experience mild fog, while frost is most likely to be formed over the hilly areas of the Nilgiris and Coimbatore for the next few days.

The regional meteorological centre (RMC) stated that dry weather is most likely going to prevail over Tamil Nadu, Pondy and Karaikal. However, the minimum temperature is expected to drop by 2-3 degree Celsius in the interior places of the State.

The temperature dip is more likely to be witnessed on Sunday. It is expected to be experienced in Chennai, Coimbatore, Dharmapuri, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Cuddalore, Tirupattur, Tiruchy, Tiruvallur and Vellore. Dindigul might also see a mild dip in minimum temperature. The lowest temperature recorded in plain areas was in Namakkal with 14 degree Celsius and 6.5 degree Celsius in hilly areas, in Valparai on Friday. The highest temperature was recorded in Karur with 33.5 degree Celsius.

Weather blogger Pradeep John also stated that the night temperature are expected to fall during Pongal and it is likely to be the 1st winter for Chennai folks. He said that Nungambakkam weather observatory in Chennai did not record a drop in night temperature below 20 degree Celsius in January in the last 2 years. However, it is expected to drop below 18 degree Celsius in Chennai, while Vellore might see a temperature drop up to 14 degree Celsius.

In Chennai and the neighbouring areas, the sky will remain partly cloudy for the next 48 hours, the regional meteorological centre bulletin said. The maximum temperature will be around 30 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature will be around 20 degree Celsius. Light fog will be seen in the morning hours of Sunday and Monday.