Governor, Stalin extend Pongal greetings to TN people

CHENNAI: Extending Pongal greetings to all, Governor RN Ravi on Saturday said Pongal is the pride of Tamil people, "We celebrate the culture and tradition as the Pongal festival which dates back to thousands of years".

"We celebrate our bravery on this day in the form of 'Jallikattu' festival. Wherever we are on this harvest festival, in every village, we pray by giving out thanks to the Sun God and Goddesses and chanting 'Pongalo Pongal' and celebrating," he said in his message.

Chief Minister MK Stalin, in his greetings, said that Pongal must be celebrated as the festival of equality by all Tamils and Tamil Nadu people without any caste and religious bias.

In his Pongal greetings to the people, Stalin said that they have been celebrating the Tamil month of 'Thai' as the month of showcasing Tamil language pride. Referring to the Rs 1,000 Pongal gift plus a kg each of raw rice and sugar distributed to the ration card holders in the state, the Chief Minister said, "Let happiness flourish in the hearts of the people of mother Tamil Nadu."

Leader of Opposition and AIADMK senior leader Edappadi K Palaniswami extended his heartfelt Bhogi, Pongal, Mattu Pongal and Kannum Pongal greetings to the people. "May love and peace prevail in the lives of all the people on these auspicious days, adding happiness to them and prosperity to the lives of the farmers," he greeted.

PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, TNCC president KS Alagiri, CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan, CPI state secretary R Mutharasan, VCK president Thol. Thirumavalavan and leaders of other political parties too extended greetings on the occasion.