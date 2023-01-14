G20 drive by women’s wing on Jan 15, 16: Vanathi

CHENNAI: The BJP’s National Women Wing would organise a nation-wide campaign to popularise G20 Presidency among the public. The two-day campaign would kick-start on January 15, according to National president of the wing and Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan. “India’s G20 Presidency is a moment of pride for every Indian. As a prelude to the campaign, the women wing in Chennai participated in a programme in Dr MG Ramachandran Railway Station on Friday. Nearly 300 women cadre participated in the programme, holding placards,” said Vanathi, who inaugurated the campaign.