'Dravidian movement blew death knell to superstitions through art'

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday said that the Dravidian movement had transformed arts into a medium that blew death knell to superstitions that attempted to destroy equality in the name of religion and caste.

Speaking at the inauguration of “Chennai Sangamam - Namma Ooru Thiruvizha” at island grounds in the city, Stalin said that the Dravidian movement did not act for the interest of one section of people in a society. Instead, it acted as a “Murasoli” (medium) and hammer blow that dealt a deadly blow to attempts to destroy equality in the pretext of religion and caste.