'Dravidian movement blew death knell to superstitions through art'

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday said that the Dravidian movement had transformed arts into a medium that blew death knell to superstitions that attempted to destroy equality in the name of religion and caste.
Speaking at the inauguration of “Chennai Sangamam - Namma Ooru Thiruvizha” at island grounds in the city, Stalin said that the Dravidian movement did not act for the interest of one section of people in a society. Instead, it acted as a “Murasoli” (medium) and hammer blow that dealt a deadly blow to attempts to destroy equality in the pretext of religion and caste.
“Only the Dravidian movement spoke of the pain of laymen through arts. Only the Dravidian movement spoke in the language of ordinary people. Dravidian movement developed arts and grew through art,” Stalin said.
“We campaigned among the people using cinema and folk arts,” the CM said, claiming that the DMK regime was implementing schemes aplenty for the development of arts and artists.
“This government performs on the path laid by Kalaignar. It functions as a government of artists,” said the CM.
DMK deputy general secretary cum Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and state ministers also participate in the inauguration of the annual cultural festival which would be held at 16 locations in the city from tomorrow for four days.
