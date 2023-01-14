DMK suspends Shivaji Krishnamoorthy for remarks against Guv

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK temporarily suspended Shivaji Krishnamoorthy from party for unlawful activities pertaining to his remarks regarding the Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi.

Addressing an event on Thursday, Krishnamoorthy said, “If the Governor refuses to utter the name of Ambedkar in his Assembly speech, do I not have the right to assault him?” “If you (Governor) do not read out the speech given by the Tamil Nadu government, then go to Kashmir, and we will send terrorists so that they’ll gun you down,” Krishnamoorthy said.

Earlier today, Tamil Nadu Governor’s office lodged a complaint with Chennai Police seeking action against Krishnamoorthy.

On Monday, the Tamil Nadu assembly also saw unprecedented scenes, when Governor Ravi walked out in a rush following the adoption of a resolution moved by Chief Minister Stalin which sought to expunge, from house records, whatever the Governor spoke outside the customary government-prepared address.