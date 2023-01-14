9,699 bulls, 5,399 tamers register online

MADURAI: As many as 9,699 bulls and 5,399 tamers have registered their participation in events of jallikattu scheduled at Avaniyapuram on January 15, Palamedu on January 16 and Alanganallur on January 17 in Madurai district. The three-day online registration for participation in these events came to a close at 5 pm on Thursday. Only after completing scrutiny, tokens would be generated for eligible participants, be bulls or tamers, and those selected could download their tokens for participation, a statement said.