3 kill farmer for refusing to keep illegally cut red sanders, held

Police sent the body for post-mortem and started checking the victim’s mobile phone records. They found that a person identified as Rajaram (27) had spoken to him many times. Rajaram was detained for questioning and under interrogation, he confessed that he along with two friends, Gugan (20) and Kirubakaran (26) were enraged that Ramdas refused to give his land to hide illegally felled and cut red sanders logs.