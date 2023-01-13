When did Kodanad murder, Pollachi incidents: Stalin to EPS

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday questioned Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami's critique of the law and order situation in the State and said that his government would never give room to communal and ethnic bigots and terrorist forces in the State.

Replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the governor for his address in the State Assembly, Stalin said, "Some charges were levelled in the House regarding law and order. If charges are to be levelled, it should be done with evidence. Do not generalise."

"Did communal riots happen (in the incumbent regime) ? Did caste clashes happen? Tell me. Were people fired at? Were innocent lives lost? Did heart wrenching Pollachi incidents happen? People are well aware as to in whose regime the Kodanadu murder and heist, which is the height of all mysteries, happened? Were accused not arrested in any crime? Tell me," the CM asked.

"This government will never allow communal and ethnic bigots and terrorist forces to grow in the State. Tamil Nadu will continue as a State devoid of any violence,” Stalin said.

"Police are discharging their duty well. Instead of highlighting that, what is the point in talking about crimes that were acted upon? The government is taking all efforts to efficiently maintain law and order in the State. The state is flourishing as a haven of peace owing to the concerted efforts of the government. Hence, investors from various countries are vying to invest in Tamil Nadu, " Stalin added.