TN scheme for kin of Tamils dying abroad

Addressing the gathering at the celebration of the World Tamils Diaspora Day 2023 at Kalaivanar Arangam, the CM said the government would document the information of NRTs living in foreign countries and also those going abroad for work. Also, the government would launch a Tamil Nadu Culture Tour programme to select 200 children of Non-Resident Tamils (NRTs) every year. They would be brought to the State under the programme.