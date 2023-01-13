TN scheme for kin of Tamils dying abroad
CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday said the Tamil Nadu government would launch a family pension scheme for kin of Tamils who died at work in foreign countries.
Addressing the gathering at the celebration of the World Tamils Diaspora Day 2023 at Kalaivanar Arangam, the CM said the government would document the information of NRTs living in foreign countries and also those going abroad for work. Also, the government would launch a Tamil Nadu Culture Tour programme to select 200 children of Non-Resident Tamils (NRTs) every year. They would be brought to the State under the programme.
He also highlighted the government’s efforts in constituting the NRTs welfare board to help Tamils in distress and address their grievances. He said the government helped in bringing the mortal remains of 288 Tamils from various countries, besides helping the Tamils in getting the pending wage.
He said 80,000 Tamils were safely brought back to the State during the pandemic. The State government, with the assistance of Centre, had ensured a safe return of 1,890 students from Ukraine and neighbouring countries during the Russia-Ukraine war.
On the occasion, cash prizes were distributed to children of NRTs who came first, second and third in various competitions organised by the Tamil Virtual Academy and Commissionerate of Rehabilitation and Welfare of NRTs.
