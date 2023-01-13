TamilNadu

TN Assembly session begins, to conclude with Stalin’s speech

Visual from Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly 2023.
Visual from Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly 2023.
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Today's proceedings of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly session began at 10 am with a debate on the 'Motion of Thanks' to Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi's customary address in the House.

Earlier in the day, a condolence note was read out in the House on the demise of socialist leader and former Union Minister Sharad Yadav.

Today, the first Assembly session of the year concludes with Chief Minister MK Stalin's address. Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) and O Panneerselvam (OPS) did not attend today's session.

