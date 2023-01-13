Time extended for issuing circulars to SROs

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court granted the State government time till January 31 to come out with a solution to issue circulars to sub-registrars to record court orders.

Justice R Sureshkumar issued the direction on hearing a petition filed by Sathiyamoorthy of Marakkanam in Villupuram, who sought a direction to the Marakkanam sub-registrar to record an order passed by the Tindivanam Munsif Court and the High Court in connection with a 2.55-acre land.

The sub-registrar did not accept his request to record the order on the grounds that as per the Registration Act, the orders passed by the courts can be registered only within four months. Citing that the petitioner made the request after four years, the sub-registrar refused to record the orders.

When the judge asked the government to amend the Act appropriately during last hearing, Additional Advocate General N Silambanan had sought time to implement the directive. The judge had granted three weeks’ time for the respondents to come out with a solution.