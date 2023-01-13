Tangedco engineer held for graft

CHENNAI: An assistant engineer of EB was arrested by sleuths from the DVAC for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 for a new electricity connection in Tiruvallur.

The arrested official was identified as Ganeshan, assistant engineer, Tangedco, Red Hills.

According to a press release from DVAC, Ganeshan allegedly asked Rs 15,000 from one Prem Sagar of Pudunagar for providing power connections for newly constructed three portions of his house.

Not willing to give the bribe, Prem Sagar approached the DVAC, Tiruvallur unit. Based on his complaint, the sleuths on Friday caught Ganeshan red-handed when he accepted the bribe amount and arrested him. The DVAC team also recovered unaccounted money of Rs 42,000 from him.