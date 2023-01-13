Tamil language test made compulsory in TN govt recruitment

CHENNAI: In order to ensure 100% recruitment of Tamil Youth in all the State government departments and state public sector enterprises, the Tamil Nadu government has made Tamil language compulsory in all the competitive examinations conducted by the State.

A Bill, to amend the Tamil Nadu government servants (conditions of service) Act, 2016 was passed in this regard at the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

The 2016 Act says that no person shall be eligible for appointment to any service by direct recruitment unless the candidate has adequate knowledge of the official language (Tamil) of the State.

Accordingly, the section also enables the candidates who do not possess adequate knowledge in Tamil at the time of application to apply for the recruitment, should pass the second language test in Tamil within a period of two years from the date of their appointment and failing which they should be discharged from service.

However, the new amendment of the act will ensure that candidates should pass the Tamil language test before the appointment to any post in the government department.

State Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan told the House that the act would be called the Tamil Nadu government servants (conditions of service) amendment act, 2023. He said the Bill would be deemed to have come into force on December 1, 2021.

According to the minister, a compulsory Tamil language paper would be introduced in all competitive examinations for direct recruitment conducted by all recruiting agencies and orders were issued accordingly by the State government.

Earlier during the debate, PMK and VCK legislators claimed that since the Tamil language test was not made compulsory for recruitment in State government departments, many north Indians were getting appointed, which affects the chances for local youths.

The legislators also allege that in rural areas many people could not communicate with the officials, who were appointed from the northern part of the country.

However, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan made it clear that several recruitments including in Railways conducted by the Centre do not have the State's control.