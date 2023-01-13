TN records 9 new COVID cases, including 1 in Chennai
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu recorded 9 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. TN’s total number of cases stood at 35,94,540. So far, 4,000 international passengers have been tested at the airports; 22 of them have tested positive, with 5 being in home isolation and others discharged or cross notified. Two cases each were reported in Madurai, and a case each in Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Chennai, Coimbatore, Theni, Tirupathur and Tiruvallur. At least 5,630 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, taking the State TPR to 0.1%. Total recoveries cross 35.57 lakh. No deaths were reported due to COVID-19, and the death toll remains at 38,049.
