Revenue receipts estimated at Rs 2.31 crore: PTR

CHENNAI: Finance and Human Resources Management Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Friday said the total revenue receipts of the State have been estimated at Rs.2,31,407 crore in the Budget estimates for 2022-23, which include grants-in-aid and share in central taxes from the Union government.

With regard to the review of trends in receipts and expenditure in relation to the budget estimates for 2022-2023, the minister said the total revenue receipts of the State government till the month of September 2022 are Rs 1,12,143 crore.

"This constitutes 48.46 % of the budgeted revenue in the Budget Estimates 2022-23,” he said adding that this represents a growth rate of 31.61 % over the revenue receipts of the corresponding period in 2021-2022.

Stating that the total State's own tax revenue receipts in the first six months of this financial year till September 2022 was Rs 72,441 crore, the minister said: "This constitutes 50.73 % of that estimated in the budget estimates 2022-23".

"It shows a growth rate of 36.92 % over the receipts in the corresponding period of the previous year 2021-2022,” he added.

He said the state's own non-tax revenue collection up to September 2022 was Rs 5,994 crore as against the budget estimates for 2022-23 of Rs.15,537 crore. "The collection till September 2022 shows a growth of 50.83 % against Rs.3,974 crore received during the corresponding period of the previous year and it constitutes 38.58 % of the budget,” he said.

Pointing out that the estimated total revenue expenditure for the financial year 2022-23 (Budget Estimate) is Rs.2,84,188 crore, the Finance Minister said: "The total revenue expenditure incurred till September 2022 is Rs 1,16,328 crore and it constitutes 40.93 % of the budgetary estimates".

"The revenue expenditure incurred during the corresponding period of the previous year was Rs.94,628 crore,” he said adding that "the revenue expenditure for the first six months of 2022-23 has shown a growth of 22.93 % over the expenditure incurred during the corresponding period of the previous year". The minister said the State's revenue deficit up to the month of September 2022 is Rs 4,185 crore.