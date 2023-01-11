Stalin assures of stringent action in Pudukottai tank incident

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday assured the State Assembly that stringent action would be initiated against miscreants who contaminated an overhead tank in a Dalit settlement in Pudukottai district with human fecal matter.

Replying to a special calling attention motion moved in connection with the incident in the State Assembly, Stalin said, "I would like to assure (the House) that stringent action would be initiated with iron fists against persons engaging in such cheap acts."

Describing the incident at Vengaivayal as a manifestation of sporadic prevalence of caste based discrimination in the land of Ambedkar, the Chief Minister said, "The incident is condemnable and very distressing.

As soon as I heard about the mixture of human fecal matter in the overhead tank in Vangaivasal village, I had ordered authorities to provide proper treatment to the affected people and ensure supply of safe drinking water to them."

Detailing that the district Collector, superintendent of police and other officials conducted a field inspection in the village and initiated due action through concerned departments following his order, he said that though the State has been progressing economically and scientifically, such incidents remain a deterrent to social progress and unity.

"We must keep in mind that caste and religious discrimination in some places contribute to such incidents and negate them by taking the words of Thanthai Periyar on the evils of caste in to account,” the Chief Minister added, before cautioning that some anti-social elements fueling communal and Casteist hatred do exist in the society.

Elaborating the actions initiated by the government after the incident, Stalin told the House that based on a complaint received in relation with the incident, a case has been registered and a probe by a special investigation team formed under the supervision of Pudukottai SP was on.

"The actual perpetrators of the crime would be arrested and action initiated against them," he assured.