Over 1,700 school students win at Kalai Thiruvizha

CHENNAI: Over 2 months, Kalai Thiruvizha (arts and cultural festival) conducted by the School Education Department concluded on Thursday, with participation of several government school students.

From 13,210 government schools, over 28.53 lakh students took part in 206 competitions held in 3 different levels. And the finalists performed at Nehru Stadium, bagging several awards from Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Out of the lot, 4 boys and girls each were awarded Kalaiyarasan and Kalaiyarasi titles by the CM. And over 1,700 students were announced as winners of various competitions.

Addressing the audience, the CM said, “It’s vital to collaborate arts and culture with formal education. It helps in the child’s character building, gaining confidence and thinking capacity. As the outcome of these festivals, 20 best performing students are set to be taken abroad on an educational tour.”

During the grand finale, over 1,700 students were declared as winners. While only a few students were called on-stage to receive the awards, other winners expressed their disappointment. “It’d have been personally memorable to receive the award from the CM,” said a student.

Some of the traditional art forms included were Karakattam, Silambattam, Kummi and Kavadiyattam.