Govt officials in Tiruvallur celebrate Pongal
TIRUVALLUR: The staff at Tiruvallur Municipal office celebrated a special Samathuva Pongal on Thursday. In a show of the spirit of community, Tiruvallur Municipal Commissioner Rajalakshmi and Municipal Chairman Udaya Malar Pon Pandyan presided over this function.
City Council vice president Ravichandran, Health Officer Govindaraj and municipal workers, employees and sanitation staff participated and celebrated the harvest by adorning the entrance of the municipal complex with colourful ‘rangolis’.
The group of staff also made Pongal in colourful pots and joyfully shouted ‘Pongal-o Pongal’ when the milk boiled in the pots.
