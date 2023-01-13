Net borrowing reduced by Rs 4,000 crore: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday rebutted the claims of Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami and said that his government reduced the net borrowing of the State by Rs 4,000 crore in the last fiscal.

Replying to the debate on the motion of thanks to the governor for his address in the State Assembly, Stalin said that the leader of opposition had alleged yesterday (Thursday) that compared to the previous AIADMK regime, the State borrowed more after the DMK returned to power. "It is completely wrong information.

The net debt (borrowing) of the state was Rs 83,275 crore in 2020-21, the last year of the AIADMK regime. After we returned to power, despite heavy fund crunch and implementing several public welfare schemes, we have reduced the net borrowing in 2021-22 fiscal to Rs 79,303 crore through my efficient management," the CM said.

"I would like to point out that compared to the previous year, the borrowing was Rs 4,000 less," he added. Participating in the debate on Thursday, Palaniswami said that the debt of the stand increased by Rs 1.6 lakh crore in less than two years of the DMK regime.