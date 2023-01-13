Net borrowing reduced by Rs 4,000 crore: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday rebutted the claims of Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami and said that his government reduced the net borrowing of the State by Rs 4,000 crore in the last fiscal.
Replying to the debate on the motion of thanks to the governor for his address in the State Assembly, Stalin said that the leader of opposition had alleged yesterday (Thursday) that compared to the previous AIADMK regime, the State borrowed more after the DMK returned to power. "It is completely wrong information.
The net debt (borrowing) of the state was Rs 83,275 crore in 2020-21, the last year of the AIADMK regime. After we returned to power, despite heavy fund crunch and implementing several public welfare schemes, we have reduced the net borrowing in 2021-22 fiscal to Rs 79,303 crore through my efficient management," the CM said.
"I would like to point out that compared to the previous year, the borrowing was Rs 4,000 less," he added. Participating in the debate on Thursday, Palaniswami said that the debt of the stand increased by Rs 1.6 lakh crore in less than two years of the DMK regime.
Major repair grant hiked
The chief minister acceded to the demand of MMK MLA M H Jawahirullah and announced that the Major Repair Grant (MRG) provided to Mosques would be hiked to Rs 10 crore from the existing Rs 6 crore. Clarifying that the grant was increased by Rs 1 crore from Rs 5 crore last year in the DMK regime, the CM said that accepting the request of the legislator, the MRG would be increased to Rs 10 crore from the ensuing financial year.
85 cases booked against north Indians in two years
Replying to Tamizhaga Valvurimai Katchi MLA Velmurugan, who raised the issue of north Indian migrants in the state posing a threat to the livelihood of local people, the CM said, "In the last two years, about 85 cases were booked against north Indians who engaged in crimes like murder and robbery. Of the 85 cases, 25 are murder cases in which 33 persons were arrested in 24 cases."
Adding that each police station was gathering details of north Indian migrant labourers working in Tamil Nadu, the CM said that their details were collected from the human resource agencies engaging them and suspicious people are identified and follow up action initiated by coordinating with their respective state police.
"Stringent action is being initiated against anyone committing crimes. In the same breath, strict action is taken against north Indian migrant labourers engaging in crimes, " the CM said.
Only one MLA did not give list for Ungal Thoguthiyil Muthalamaichar (UTM) scheme
Elaborating on the UTM scheme announced under rule 110 in the State Assembly on May 7, 2022 at an estimated cost of Rs 1,000, Stalin said, "I had requested all MLAs to send a list of pending projects in their constituencies to their district collectors.
So far, lists have been received from 233 MLAs. Only one was not received. Of the 234 MLAs, 233 legislators have sent. I don't want to tell you who did not send the list. The one who did not give must be aware."
Informing the House that a list of 1,483 works has been received from 233 MLAs, the CM said that the works would be gradually implemented after preparing department-wise estimates and obtaining administration sanction in the coming financial year.
