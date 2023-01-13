Madurai AIIMS prez Nagarajan Venkataraman passes away

CHENNAI: Dr. Nagarajan Venkataraman, president of Madurai All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) passed away in Chennai, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

Nagarajan, who was admitted to Sri Ramachandra Hospital, Chennai, died of heart attack at around 12:15 am.

He worked as a senior neuro consultant at VN Neuro Care Centre and Hospital in Madurai. In October 2022, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare appointed him as the president of the newly set up AIIMS in Madurai.