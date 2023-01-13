Kamal urges UPSC to relax age limit for aspirants hit by Covid

CHENNAI: Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan on Friday met UPSC aspirants who sought relaxation in age limit considering the Covid impact.

"Met a team of UPSC aspirants. They shared their thoughts on their future, which looks perilously bleak at the moment, following the impact of Covid" the actor-politician tweeted after meeting the aspirants.

He wrote: "A long-standing demand to the GOI, seeking relaxation in age, among other practicalities, needs to reach a viable solution to ensure that they are gifted the future they truly merit."

He added that it was not fair to leave the talented youth waiting in the dark after spending hard work and time in preparation for the exam.