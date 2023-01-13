HR&CE told to file status report on retrieving Palani temple lands

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday directed the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department to file a comprehensive status report on or before February 14 regarding the steps taken to recover 220 acres of land owned by Palani Arulmigu Dhandayuthapani Temple.

Justice Anita Sumanth passed the order on hearing a petition filed by A Radhakrishnan. The petitioner submitted that several devotees of Palani temple have executed a gift deed for lands to the extent of 220 acres in favour of the Palani temple.

“Since the authorities were unable to trace the lands, the district collector formed a committee with officers from several departments to locate the 220 acres of the lands donated to the Palani temple. However, the committee did not take any steps to identify the lands. So, I made another representation to the government for recovering the lands,” the petitioner added.

Radhakrishnan added that the Additional Chief Secretary sent communication to the District Collector on January 9 directing the latter to convene a meeting with all officials concerned to identify and secure the property assigned to the temple, but no action was taken.

Recording the submissions, the judge directed that a meeting should be convened during the period of February 1 to February 9, on a convenient date. “Comprehensive status report be filed touching upon the averments in Writ petition, to be served upon the petitioner, on or before February 14,” the judge held.