Guv’s act would cause unrest in Tamil Nadu: Advocates' body

CHENNAI: The All India Advocates' Federation declared that it would stage a protest across the state against the Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi alleging that his speeches are in the nature of causing law and order problems in the State.

TK Sathyaseelan, president of the All India Advocates' Federation said the act of the governor deviating from the government-prepared speech in the Assembly is against tradition and it is in disrepute.

"The Governor has been expressing the tone of BJP and RSS. He should ask people to call the state as Thamizhagam instead of Tamil Nadu. His speeches are highly provocative and would cause the law and order problem in TN," the lawyer's federation leader told reporters here on Wednesday.

The Governor should deliver only for the welfare of the State and not against its interest, according to Sathyaseelan.

"We AIAF members are planning to conduct a state-wide agitation against the Governor for his deliberate speeches against the state's sentiment," he added.