Farmers stage protest demanding caste census
TIRUCHY: A section of farmers staged a shirtless protest here on Thursday demanding to commence caste census in the state. Members of Desiya Thennindiya Nadhigal Inaippu Vivasaigal Sangam led by the state president P Ayyakannu assembled in front of the Tiruchy Collectorate and staged a protest demanding a caste census which would benefit the farmers. They also demanded a profitable price for the agricultural produce, which would help the farmers to overcome the expenditure and thus it would save them from loss. While they were raising slogans, Tiruchy Collector M Pradeep Kumar came to the office and the protesting farmers besieged the Collector’s vehicle and put forth their demand. Suddenly, they removed their shirts and started reciting slogans.
