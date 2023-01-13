Ex-MP Masthan murder: Younger brother arrested

CHENNAI: Police have arrested younger brother of former Rajya Sabha MP D Masthan in connection with the latter’s murder last month.

Police investigations revealed that the brothers had a property dispute and at the instigation of the younger brother, Ghouse Basha, his son-in-law murdered Masthan. Masthan was AIADMK RS MP from the year 1995 to 2001.

Police have already arrested five persons, including Ghouse Basha’s son-in-law, Imran in connection with the murder.

Masthan (66), who is now with the DMK, was the vice chairman of the state minorities commission. He died on December 22, 2022 and initially it was claimed that he died due to a heart attack while travelling in a car.

He was taken to a hospital in Chengalpattu where he was declared dead on arrival. Masthan's son who noticed injuries on the nose and nail marks on the face later filed a complaint with the Guduvanchery police.

The police registered a case under Section 174 and special teams were formed to investigate the case, which revealed that the ex-MP was murdered by his relatives and friends over a financial dispute.

Police said Imran Basha, the son of Masthan's younger brother, was working as a car driver for Masthan. Imran had borrowed money from Masthan over the years and he failed to return it. Since Masthan's son's wedding was scheduled for this month he asked Imran to return the money.

Police investigations revealed that while they were on the way to Tiruchy, Imran Basha's Cousin Sultan and his friend Nasir accompanied them in the car while Thoufiq Ahamed and Lokeshwaran followed the vehicle by bike.

Police said Basha stopped the car in an abandoned area near Guduvanchery and then Sultan and Nasir who were sitting on the rear seats of the vehicle suffocated Masthan to death by covering his nose and mouth.

After Mashthan died they took him to the hospital and staged a drama that he suffered a heart attack and died inside the car.

Meanwhile, Guduvanchery Police who took custody of Imran and other accused found that Masthan’s younger brother, Ghouse Basha had a long pending dispute over the family property and it was at his instigation, the murder was carried out.

He was arrested from his residence in Red Hills.