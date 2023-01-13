Demonstrated that I’m son of Muthuvel Karunanidhi on Jan 9: Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday said that he demonstrated (on January 9) that he is the son of Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin who will act beyond his powers to protect the honour of Tamils, Tamil Nadu Assembly and the Tamil Nadu government elected by the state people.

Quoting the immortal lines of Dravidian poet Muthukoothan, "A thousand hands cannot hide the Sun" (a famous line which also featured in one of the movies of late MGR), Stalin, in his reply to the debate on the motion of thanks to the governor for his address in the state Assembly, said that it was the day (January 9) he demonstrated that he is the son of Muthuvel Karunanidhi who works forever to protect Tamil, Tamils welfare and the honour of TamilNadu.

"I don't want to politicise by speaking about that day's (Jan 9) development again. However, the House and the Tamil people who elected and sent me to the House know well that I would act beyond my powers to protect the pride of the government elected by the people, to demonstrate the power of the government given to us by the people and to celebrate the glory of the august Legislative Assembly,” he added.

Opening his 50-minute-long speech with a deliberate and glorious hailing of Tami Nadu four times, the CM said that he is standing with majesty in the House in a very happy state of mind at a time when the Dravidian model of governance was marching victoriously.