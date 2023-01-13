Tiruvallur councillor’s house burgled
TIRUVALLUR: The police are on the lookout for a gang that broke into the house of 55-year-old ward councillor in Tiruvallur and made away with some gold, silver and cash on Wednesday.
Viswanathan, a resident of Kambar Street in Periya Kuppam is the 22nd ward councillor for the Tiruvallur Municipality. On Wednesday morning, he along with his wife Chithra, locked the house and went for a medical checkup to a nearby hospital.
“When the couple returned home in the evening, they were shocked to find the front door lock broken open. On searching the house, they found that 10 sovereign gold jewellery, one kilo of silver and cash of Rs 2,000 was stolen from the house,” police said. Based on a complaint by Chithra, Tiruvallur Town police has registered a case and are perusing the CCTV cameras in the area to see if they can find any clues about the break in.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android