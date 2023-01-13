Tiruvallur councillor’s house burgled

“When the couple returned home in the evening, they were shocked to find the front door lock broken open. On searching the house, they found that 10 sovereign gold jewellery, one kilo of silver and cash of Rs 2,000 was stolen from the house,” police said. Based on a complaint by Chithra, Tiruvallur Town police has registered a case and are perusing the CCTV cameras in the area to see if they can find any clues about the break in.