BJP TN unit removes Gayathri Raguramm from primary membership

CHENNAI: The state leadership of BJP TN unit removed former party leader Gayathri Raguramm from the party primary membership. Interestingly, the party had taken the decision nearly 10 days after the former BJP Other State and Overseas Tamil Development wing president announced that she quit the party.

Gayathri Raguramm, who was removed from the party for six months, had announced in her social media post that she was quitting from the party. She announced that she took the decision on her own, according to a statement from the party headquarter in Chennai.

With the consent of state leader of the party K Annamalai, the decision has been taken, added the release.

Gayathri, on January 3, took to social media to announce her decision on quitting the party. She also levelled serious charges against Annamalai and squarely blamed him for her decision. She also charged that "no women functionaries are safe under the leadership of Annamalai" and dared him for a one-to-one debate with her.