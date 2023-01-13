Arappor complains against motels approved by SETC

CHENNAI: With thousands of passengers travelling ahead of Pongal holidays, Arappor Iyakkam, an anti-graft organisation, alleged that motels approved by the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) are in unhygienic conditions.

M Radhakrishnan of Arappor said that the motels approved by the SETC are of very poor quality and do not conform to rules laid down in the tenders. “The restrooms are badly maintained, and also charge somewhere between Rs 5-10 for using the toilets. Taste and quality of the food available in such motels are very poor and items sold at such shops are priced higher than the MRP,” the complaint said.

He added that the quality of such motels has always been poor for several years and “nothing much has been done to improve the situation”. As per the tender norms, motels should provide clean water to passengers and toilet facilities free of cost.

Other rules include cleanliness of toilets and surroundings, taste and quality of food, providing locked complaint box, and a board stating ‘Approved by SETC’ among others. If the food items are sold at higher cost than MRP, licence can be cancelled. Radhakrishnan urged the department to send notifications on quality improvement to all motels.