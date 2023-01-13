Amid tussle with TN govt, Guv Ravi leaves to Delhi

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Friday left to New Delhi amid an intense tussle between the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu.

The sudden travel of the Governor to the national capital has spiced up the political undercurrent of the State amidst the Governor has been violating the Constitution.

Ravi along with his secretary and security officer took the flight from Chennai airport at about 11.20 am and is expected to return to Chennai on January 14.

This came after the state government on Thursday apprised President Droupadi Murmu over the issue and submitted a memorandum, the content of which was not disclosed immediately and Chief Minister MK Stalin’s letter to Murmu requesting her to advise

the Governor not to have any “ideological conflict” with the government.

He also requested the President to intervene in the matter and direct Ravi to act according to cabinet recommendations, as mandated by the Constitution, enabling good governance for the public.

The maiden Assembly session of 2023 began with the face-off between the State government and the Governor hitting a new low on January 9 after Ravi "walked out" of the Assembly.

He abruptly exited the House, without waiting for the customary singing of the national anthem, moments before Chief Minister M K Stalin finished moving a resolution seeking to 'remove' the portions read out by the Governor with "additions and omissions in violation of the Assembly tradition."

In the midst of controversy over this, various party leaders are expressing their condemnations by insisting that the Governor of Tamil Nadu should be recalled.

It is said that the Governor is likely to meet the Union Home Minister and the President in the national capital. However, the Governor's House has not released any information about whom he is going to meet in Delhi.