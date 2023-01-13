5 of family held for ex-PMK man’s murder

TIRUCHY: Five of a family were arrested in a case related to the murder of an ex-PMK functionary over a land dispute. P Thirugnanasambantham (51) of Cholapuram was murdered after a dispute over a lease of a piece of land in Thanjavur by Rajendran (55) and his sons. On Thursday wee hours, the police arrested Rajendran, his sons Manikandan (19) and a 17-year-old boy, daughter Vishnupriya (23) and her husband Raja (26). While the minor boy was sent to the Home, the others were lodged in the central prison in Tiruchy and special prison for women, Tiruchy.