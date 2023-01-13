4 arrested for murdering tailor in Tiruvannamalai

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Police registered a case and on Thursday arrested four persons for the murder of a tailor-cum-real estate dealer near the town a few days ago. The tailor Arumugam (54) of Samudram village on the Vellore Road left home to reach Tiruvannamalai on January 7 night and was found later stabbed to death on the road. A special party was formed and investigations revealed that one Parandaman (40) of a nearby village borrowed Rs 10 lakh from Arumugam and failed to repay it. This resulted in enmity between both. Paranadaman then got in touch with his cronies in Kalasapakkam area and paid Bharathi (22), Tamilarasan (20) and Srikanth (21). They along with four others waylaid and killed Arumugam on the road at night. The three killers and Parandaman were arrested while a search is on for four more in this connection. All four were remanded by a Tiruvannamalai court.