2 prison wardens held for raping woman

COIMBATORE: Two wardens of Salem Central Prison were arrested by police on Thursday for raping a 20-year-old woman in Salem. Incidentally, the complainant was a victim of a gang rape by three persons in an omni bus, while she was a minor in 2015. The accused, Arun (30) from Tirupattur and Sivasankar (31) from Salem, both working as wardens in Salem Central Prison took her to prison quarters and raped her on multiple occasions by threatening with a video of their sexual assault. Their abuse came to light, when a patrol team spotted the woman standing alone near Salem Central Prison around midnight on Wednesday. When questioned, she revealed the sexual abuse by the two wardens. Based on a complaint, Salem City Police Commissioner Najmul Hoda ordered an inquiry by a team led by Hasthampatti Assistant Commissioner Lakshmi Priya.