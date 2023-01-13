2 migrant workers killed in Kovai

COIMBATORE: Two north Indian migrant workers were murdered in separate incidents in Coimbatore on Thursday. Police said Subash Kumar, (30), a native of Odisha working in a private mill near Sulur was stabbed to death by supervisor Martin (36) from Kannampalayam after the former delayed coming to work on Thursday. The deceased person’s brother who came to his defense was also injured and hospitalised. In another incident, Lalan Rawat (35) from Bihar working in a factory in Thennampalayam near Sulur was found dead in a deserted place in Pachapalayam with his hands and legs tied. Chettipalayam police sent the body whose face was completely disfigured for a post-mortem to CMCH. Further inquiries are on.