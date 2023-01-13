10 new COVID cases in TN, including 1 passenger from UAE

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu recorded 10 COVID cases including an international passenger from the UAE on Friday. Total number of cases reached 35,94,550. Chennai had 3 cases, followed by Coimbatore and Namakkal with 2 cases each, and 1 case reported in Chengalpattu and Madurai respectively. TN has 56 active cases including those in isolation. At least 5, 502 samples were tested in TN in the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate (TPR) went up to 0.2% in the State. Highest TPR – 0.9% was recorded in Theni and Madurai respectively, followed by Tiruvallur and Tirupathur with 0.8% each. Chennai had 0.1% TPR. As many as 7 patients discharged from across the State on Friday. Total number of recoveries reached 35,56,445. With no COVID fatality in the last 24 hours, death toll remains at 38,049.