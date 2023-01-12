Trichy Airport's new terminal building to be ready by June

NEW DELHI: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has embarked on a project to expand the Trichy Airport which includes construction of a new integrated passenger terminal building, a new apron and an Air Traffic Control (ATC) Tower.

Being built at a cost of Rs 951 crore and slated to be ready by June 23, the new building has been designed to process 2,900 passengers during peak hours. Equipped with 48 check-in counters and 10 boarding bridges, the terminal will be an energy efficient building with sustainable features.

With an area of 75000 sq m, the new terminal building has been designed as an iconic structure of dynamic and dramatic building form with a majestic roof. The interiors of the building reflect the colors and culture of the city through materials and textures in a contemporary manner.

The intuitive form of the new terminal will create a unique architectural identity in the southern region and will add a new dimension to the terminal design. Strong references to the local culture and traditional architecture will be expressed by the building's architecture. Arriving and departing passengers will sense this identity and reference to the place.

Officials said that the airport expansion project also includes, new apron, associated taxiways, isolation bay to make the airport suitable for Multiple Apron Ramp System which is five wide-body (Code E) or 10 narrow body aircraft (Code C).Other than this, construction of a Control Room, supporting Equipment Rooms, Terminal RADAR, RADAR simulation, Automation facilities, VHF, AAI offices and Meteorological offices are also the part of the project. Project also includes a four-lane elevated access road connecting the Terminal Building to the city.

As per AAI, more than 85 per cent of the construction work for terminal building is completed and the project will be ready by June.

Trichy is the third largest airport of Tamil Nadu in terms of passenger Traffic after Chennai & Coimbatore. Development of Aviation Infrastructure will ensure enhanced air connectivity for the travelers of Trichy and surrounding area in Tamil Nadu.