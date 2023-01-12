TN’s COVID count exceeds 35.94 L with 8 new cases

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu recorded 8 new cases of COVID on Wednesday. Total cases stood at 35,94,531. So far, 3,786 international passengers have been tested at the airports and 22 have tested positive, with 5 in home isolation and others discharged or cross notified. Chennai and Salem had 2 new cases each, and a each in Kancheepuram, Krishnagiri, Thoothukudi and Tirupur. At least 53 active cases reported in TN, of which 13 are in Chennai. At least 5,556 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. TPR in the State is at 0.1% with the highest of 0.8% reported in Salem. At least 12 people have been discharged, taking total recoveries to 35,56,429. No COVID fatality was reported. Death toll remains at 38,049.