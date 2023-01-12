Tirupattur judge issues arrest warrants for cops who skipped hearings

TIRUPATTUR: The Tirupattur additional sessions judge issued arrest warrants against two inspectors who failed to attend court hearings in a murder case for over six months. Inspectors Gokulraj and Balasubramani were attached to the Umarabad police station near Ambur when they arrested one Kalidas of Somalapuram in a murder case in 2018. Subsequently both were transferred with Gokulraj now being inspector at Arani town police station while Balasubramani is on compulsory wait in Vellore. As both did not turn up for the court hearings for over six months, despite repeated reminders, judge Meena Kumari issued arrest warrants against both of them on Tuesday.