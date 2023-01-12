Steps taken to implement IRIS scan at PDS shops: Minister Sakkarapani

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu's Food and Civil Supplies Minister R Sakkarapani on Thursday informed the Tamil Nadu Assembly that the State government has been taking steps to provide ration items to cardholders using IRIS scanners.

He said: “Public can also get commodities from fair price shops under public distribution systems through Intelligent Retinal Imaging System (IRIS) technology at fair price shops. As an experimental initiative, the new system will be implemented in one ration shop each in urban and rural areas."

The Minister also said that steps will be taken soon to provide commodities in packets after consulting with Chief Minister MK Stalin.