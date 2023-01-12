Resolution passed to implement Sethusamudram project in TN

CHENNAI: With the central government stating 'it would be very difficult to say about the type of structure seen in the Rameshwaram Coast', Tamil Nadu government has passed a resolution asking the Union government to implement the Sethusamudram project immediately.

At the Assembly session on Thursday, Chief Minster MK Stalin moved the resolution and said that if the project implemented, it will uplift the economy of the State, particularly the southern districts and ensure employment opportunities for the youth.

However, when this project works were being carried out, a stumbling block was created, he said.

The resolution was passed unanimously with opposition parties like BJP, ADMK and PMK supporting the resolution.

Sethusamudram project was first mooted in 1860 by British government to cut down travel time from east coast to the west coast. Presently, vessels are taking detour across Sri Lanka sea is shallow in the project area.