New buildings to come up in 16 TN govt Arts & Science colleges

CHENNAI: In a bid to establish more facilities including setting up new classrooms, new buildings have been proposed to be constructed in 16 government Arts and Science Colleges in Tamil Nadu at a cost of Rs 199 crore.

Sources from the Higher Education Department said that six Arts and Science colleges in Thiruvarur, Cuddalore, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Ariyalur and Karur districts, which were opened in 2016-2017, will be having new buildings.

Likewise, new buildings will also be constructed in the Arts and Science colleges in Kallakurichi, Erode, Dindugal, Tirunelveli, Tirupur, Dharmapuri, Pudhukottai, Thiruvarur, Vellore and Virudhunagar.

Stating that the State government has allocated Rs 199.36 crore to construct new buildings in 16 Arts and Science colleges across the State, the official said the new buildings will be equipped with enhanced labs and research centres besides digital libraries.

Pointing out that the existing auditoriums will also be enhanced in these colleges, he said the smart classrooms will also be established as per the latest technology. "Infrastructure improvements including replacing old furniture and outdated computers will be undertaken according to the requirements of the colleges,” he added.

The official said more content will be available in the digital libraries besides getting new books from various publications. "In addition, the new building will also have separate space for keeping the latest sports equipment", he added.