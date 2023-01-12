Ma Su flags off mobile food analyser vehicles to avoid adulteration

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian flagged off the mobile food analyzer vehicle at the Food Safety Department at the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super-Speciality Hospital, Omandurar. At least six food analysis labs are already functioning to avoid adulteration in food products and continuously monitor the quality of food.

The laboratories are functioning in Chennai-Guindy, Salem, Coimbatore, Madurai, Palayamkottai and Thanjavur. The Health Minister said that from April 2021 to December 2022, at least 34,980 food samples were examined and 2,266 food samples were found to be unsafe and 7,405 food samples were found to be substandard.

There were 6,542 cases where the people involved have been prosecuted and a fine of Rs 6.17 crore has been imposed as per the law. Another 1,264 cases have been prosecuted and Rs 2.18 crore has been levied as penalty. He said that four new mobile food analyzer vehicles were procured today for Coimbatore, Salem, Thanjavur and Tirunelveli.

The grant request for the construction of these mobile food analysis centers are being constructed at a cost of Rs 1.92 crore. "Two of them are launched and made available for public use, while six others are in process. These inspection vehicles are equipped with facilities to detect adulteration in 30 types of food products and also have images to illustrate the adulteration. These vehicles are prepared according to the schedule to go to all the districts of Tamil Nadu," he said.

The department said that public awareness and training on quality food checks will be imparted to the people and food traders while visiting the respective areas through the department. He said that the helpline 104 is already operational for reporting complaints and there is a dedicated WhatsApp number 9444042322 for report complaints related to Food Safety Department along with photo.