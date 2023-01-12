Kovai car blast: NIA takes 4 accused to Mubin’s house
COIMBATORE: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials took four accused persons involved in the Coimbatore car blast to the house of Jameesha Mubin for an interrogation on Tuesday night.
Of the six persons, who were taken into custody, the NIA took Sanofar Ali, Mohammed Riyaz, Mohammed Nawaz and Thoufiq to the house of Mubin, the terror mastermind, who died in an explosion near a temple on October 23.
A team led by NIA Superintendent of Police Srijith took them to the house around 11.30 pm and questioned them regarding seized explosives and details of their purchase. Then, the accused were taken to the house of Sanofar Ali and a few other areas to question their execution of the terror act.
The questioning extended till 2 am and later they were taken to PRS Grounds. The entire sequence of questioning and field visits were video recorded. The accused persons were likely to be taken to forest areas in Hasanur and Kadambur in Sathyamangalam, where they organised secret meetings to hatch the terror act.
With investigations gathering momentum, more arrests are likely by the NIA in the coming days. Of the 11 persons arrested so far, six were held by Coimbatore city police and five by the NIA.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android